Former WWE Manager Vickie Guerrero did guest commentary for AEW Dark last night

She's back!

It's interesting how AEW tries to do different things, especially when it comes to wrestling legends. It turns out a familiar WWE name appeared last night in Texas and it was none other than former WWE Manager Vickie Guerrero.

According to Dave Meltzer, Guerrero received a monster pop when she was revealed to the crowd last night.

"Vickie Guerrero got a monster reaction coming out for commentary for the AEW opener in Dallas. She's doing the dark show."

Guerrero has not been on WWE TV since 2014 and has been under the radar for a while. The news was also confirmed by Cody Rhodes on Instagram.

This is not the first time that AEW brought in an old face to do commentary. A few weeks ago, Tazz did commentary on AEW Dark. The strategy makes sense. AEW brings out familiar names while also putting over some of the new talent. To be clear, this episode will only air next week on their AEW YouTube channel.

These are the matches that were shot last night.

Britt Baker vs Machiko

Kris Statlander vs. Bea Priestley

Best Friends and Orange Cassidy vs PAC, Jack Evans, and Angelico

SCU vs Private Party

With Guerrero on commentary, it should make for interesting viewing.