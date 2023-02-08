Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas has shared his thoughts as to why the Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman segment should've been postponed.

The American Nightmare and The Special Council to the Tribal Chief were involved in a captivating promo exchange on RAW this past Monday night. The former started off by addressing Sami Zayn, who he could end up facing at WrestleMania 39.

The Wise Man then confronted him and the two personalities spoke lengthily about the late great Dusty Rhodes. Heyman closed off by telling Cody he was Dusty's favorite son, but Roman Reigns was the son that the American Dream always wanted. The former TNT Champion then said that he will personally take the world titles off of Roman at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on the latest edition of Reffin Rant on Twitter, Jimmy Korderas stated that the Cody Rhodes-Paul Heyman segment was gold, but it happened too early, and it might affect the Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns match going into Elimination Chamber.

"They've done a great job to promote the Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns match at Elimination Chamber. But now everyone is looking past that and looking forward to Cody Rhodes instead of looking at the Sami Zayn-Roman Reigns match, which the setup for that has been gold as well. Maybe they should have just saved that moment for the 'Raw' after Chamber," said Korderas. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Cody Rhodes wants to fulfil his dreams at WrestleMania 39 by walking out as world champion

The American Nightmare is the first member of his family to win the Royal Rumble and compete for a world title in the main event of WrestleMania. He returned to WWE so he could capture the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and he's only a step closer to reaching that goal.

At The Grandest Stage of Them All, Cody Rhodes will have to overcome Roman Reigns or Sami Zayn in the main event to become a world champion for the first time in his career. It'll be interesting to see what transpires at WrestleMania 39 in April.

Do you think Cody will dethrone Roman or Sami? Sound off in the comments below!

