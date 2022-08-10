"Freaking logic"- Former WWE personality criticizes AJ Styles' booking on RAW, not impressed with Triple H's creative direction (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about AJ Styles' reaction after he spotted former NXT star Dexter Lumis in the crowd on this week's RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Lumis made a surprise appearance after previously being released by the company. He was spotted in the crowd and was arrested by security after AJ's match against The Miz.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo discussed how illogical the segment seemed when The Phenomenal One stood inside the ring and watched Lumis get escorted out of the arena. He further added that Triple H should improve the way he books segments:

"He's trying, but he's not a writer! He's not a writer. Bro, I'll give you a classic case, cause I did not know that was Sam Shaw, cause I don't watch NXT. AJ knows it's Sam Shaw, right? So when AJ's looking out in the crowd, he knows who he is. He sees him fighting off the cops for whatever reason. (...) He knows who he is, bro! That's what I'm telling you, Chris, about it comes down to writing and freaking logic! (...) Something must have happened down NXT. AJ was probably trying to hold him down or something." (36:16 - 37:14)

WWE legend Road Dogg praised AJ Styles' in-ring abilities

WWE Hall of Famer Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, recently praised AJ Styles' in-ring abilities.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, James mentioned that The Phenomenal One's moves look real and praised his consistency despite being older than a lot of other superstars. He said:

"AJ's so good that they kept him even though he was older. Because he still works at an incredible level. Head and shoulders above, I would say, 95% of wrestlers in the world. He's so good, and he still works. The thing about AJ Styles is, he still works like it's real. He still works like everything he's getting hit with or hitting somebody with is real. And that got lost on a lot of people a long time ago."

