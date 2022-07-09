"Heyman killed him too" - Former WWE personality explains how Vince McMahon and co. ruined Cesaro's push

Dutch Mantell has explained how Vince McMahon and WWE's creative team ruined Cesaro's push in the company as a member of The Real Americans.

During his time in WWE, the former WWE Superstar teamed up with Jack Swagger. The two men were accompanied by their manager Mantell, also known as Zeb Colter.

Speaking in a recent interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Mantell explained how Vince decided to split Cesaro from The Real Americans and paired him with Paul Heyman to put heat on him. It eventually led to another split between the former United States Champion and Heyman, which eventually "killed" his push.

"Well in wrestling when you go into an arena and you got to feel it, you got to feel what the room and how they're accepting you or what they think about you. And they like these two guys, even though I was the heat magnet for them, they like Swagger and they like Cesaro together. Both guys about 6'5, strong, and then I show up at TV one day and they put him with Heyman and I asked one of the agent, and I said, 'why?' and I never doubted anything really. I was glad to be there but I'm thinking, why would anybody make such a move? He's getting over. We're all getting over with this threesome here. Well Vince, he wants to put him with Heyman and then I said, 'why?' They said, 'Vince thinks he can get him heat'. He was getting over with us, he really was and they put him with Heyman and then three weeks later they took him from Heyman because Heyman killed him too." said Mantell [3:34-4:50]

Claudio Castagnoli fka Cesaro made his debut for AEW after leaving WWE

Earlier this year, Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro, left WWE after his contract expired in February 2022. This ended his 11-year run with the company.

The former WWE United States Champion signed with All Elite Wrestling and made his debut for the company at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

On the show, he made his debut as Bryan Danielson's replacement and the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club, beating Zack Sabre Jr. in a highly anticipated match.

