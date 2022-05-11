"We were never told why these guys are together" - Ex-WWE Veteran raises a big question about the Street Profits (Exclusive)

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (The Street Profits) are among the longest-tenured tag teams in WWE. The duo has been appearing on the main roster since 2019, and Vince Russo was surprised that WWE was yet to delve deeper into the team's backstory.

The former WWE writer opened up about the problem with The Street Profits while reviewing the latest episode of RAW for Sportskeeda Wrestling.

As per Russo, members of almost every iconic tandem had a legitimate connection as WWE shed some light on their history together. The former booker didn't get a similar impression from The Street Profits.

Vince noted that WWE had not showcased the individual stories of Dawkins and Ford, making it difficult for fans to get behind the act truly:

"If we go back, remember when tag teams were really a thing? The Hart Foundation. The British Bulldogs. The Legion of Doom. Demolition. We can go on. Mr. Fuji and Professor Toru Tanaka. There was a connection between the two people," stated Vince Russo. "You knew the connection between Anvil and Bret Hart. We were never told why these guys are together. Are they childhood buddies? Are they college buddies? There has never been a story told on an individual basis on why these guys are together as a team. That's a huge problem right there." (From 15:30 to 16:30)

Vince Russo says The Street Profits are "just a WWE tag team that wrestle every week"

The former NXT Superstars received another opportunity to secure the RAW Tag Team Championship this week but sadly fell short in their effort against RK-Bro.

Vince Russo said WWE had at least put some effort into building a narrative around Randy Orton and Riddle's alliance. However, he didn't see any character work in the Profits' scenario and felt they looked like ordinary tag team performers on TV.

"We saw that with RK-Bro. But with Street Profits? Did they know each other as kids? Like, we know nothing about the back history and the backstory," continued the former writer. "All we know, bro, is they go out there and wrestle every week. Okay. After two years, okay, we get it. They are a tag team that wrestles. We're not interested." (From 16:31 to 17:00)

It will be interesting to see what's next in store for the former RAW Tag Team Champions.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's problem with how WWE has built up The Street Profits? Let us know in the comments section below.

