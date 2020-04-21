Former WWE producer calls Liv Morgan "one of the most improved talents"

Liv Morgan picked up another huge victory on RAW this week

Liv Morgan seems to be on a roll as far as singles competition is concerned. She beat Natalya on the Kickoff Show of WrestleMania Night 2 and today on RAW, she beat her former friend, Ruby Riott, to pick up another huge victory.

Morgan has definitely impressed the WWE Universe with her in-ring performances and now, former Hardcore Champion Hurricane Helms has taken to Twitter to profess his awe for the former Riott Squad member.

Also, not for nothing, @YaOnlyLivvOnce ia the of the most improved Talents of late on Raw or Smackdown. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 21, 2020

Helms was previously working with WWE as a backstage producer, starting his new role in January last year. However, he was unfortunately furloughed by WWE as a part of the budget cuts that resulted in many Superstars and backstage staff being let go by the company last week.

Liv Morgan's impressive run

When Liv Morgan made her return on the last RAW of 2019 as Lana's former lover, the angle certainly did not meet the expectations of fans, especially given the impressive vignettes that were aired for an entire month to hype her. Nevertheless, Morgan has certainly flourished in her new gimmick, picking up multiple wins on the likes of Lana and Ruby Riott.

She was also a part of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to decide the No. 1 contender for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship. Morgan has caught the eye of one and all with consistent performances and we can only hope that she's able to build on her good run in WWE so far this year.