Former WWE RAW commentator "relieved" at not commentating anymore

RAW

WWE commentators have a hard task - from calling the action live, hyping up the matches, and also negotiating the advice that Vince McMahon and co. give during the show.

It's a tough job and one that Renee Young did for a while. She became the first full-time female commentator in WWE but has walked away from commentating, which she is "relieved" about.

During an appearance on Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, the former RAW commentator said that she was "up for the challenge" but was eager for WWE to remove her commentating duties.

"I was up for the challenge and I really wanted to make it awesome. Like, I really wanted to make it succeed. You get down on yourself and you're waiting to get the call from the office saying we're not doing this anymore. They let me stay out there a lot longer than I thought they were going to. It was nice to feel like I got a good opportunity. But honestly, I was relieved to stop doing it." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Young said that she missed being around her friends after being removed as a commentator on WWE, but revealed that she did not feel like she belonged in commentary. She currently hosts FOX's Backstage show, as well as appearing on pre-shows of PPVs.