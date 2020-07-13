Former WWE referee on why Keith Lee and Adam Cole's NXT match was extremely special

Keith Lee and Adam Cole might have just done something extremely special in their WWE match.

The two Superstars put on an incredible show for everyone when they finally faced each other in the ring.

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas is a veteran of the wrestling business and from time to time, on his Twitter, he releases 'Reffin Rants' where he talks about different matches and segments from the wrestling business, encompassing both WWE and AEW, as well as talking about anything that he deems important in the wrestling world at the moment. This time, he chose to talk about Keith Lee and Adam Cole's Winner Takes All WWE NXT: Great American Bash Night 2 main event, where the WWE NXT Championship and the North American Championship were both up for grabs.

Former WWE referee talks about Keith Lee and Adam Cole's WWE NXT match

Jimmy Korderas was clear about what he felt about the difference and the clash in styles that can be seen in modern wrestling between the 'old school' style and the 'new school' style. He pointed out that in the WWE NXT match between Keith Lee and Adam Cole, the two WWE Superstars showcased that the two styles can actually co-exist with each other.

"Went back and watched the Keith Lee - Adam Cole match from last week. I've got to tell you, those people who say you can't mix old school and new school, completely wrong. They did an incredibly — I don't want to say perfect, nothing's perfect — they did an incredible job of mixing what guys are trying to do in this new revolution or evolution, whatever you want to call it of the business, but while keeping old school. In their minds psychology, storytelling and actually selling in a match are not dirty words anymore. They did all three of those things, they told a great story, the match had great psychology. And guess what, they sold for each other. Even the big guy. Hats off to you guys for doing a 2020 job of old school."

In today's #ReffinRant there was a match last week that proves, when people actually try to do so, past & present can coexist. Old & new school can work together. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/ntQL5wzo4g — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) July 13, 2020

Keith Lee and Adam Cole had an excellent match together and put on a show for the WWE Universe. Keith Lee also became the one to finally end Adam Cole's title reign, which had lasted an incredible total of 403 days.