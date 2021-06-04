Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black: 5 Facts you didn't know 

Aleister Black was once seen as one of the hottest prospects in WWE when he made his debut in NXT. After more than five years as one of the company's biggest stars, Black was one of the stars who was released from the company yesterday.

Black, Braun Strowman, Lana, Ruby Riott, and Buddy Murphy were the main roster stars released from the company while Santana Garrett was one of the stars released from NXT.

Black has been underutilized in WWE over the past few years but was still a popular star with the WWE Universe. While the former NXT Champion will now be looking to address his future, here are five facts every fan needs to know.

#5. Aleister Black has overcome a number of struggles in his WWE career

Aleister Black is a former NXT Champion and a star who was able to bring his character to life throughout his time in WWE. Whilst Black has been creating magic on-screen, the former Champion has also been facing his own struggles behind the scenes.

The Dutch Destroyer revealed that he was claustrophobic as part of a Youtube Q and A alongside his wife and former WWE star Zelina Vega. He also revealed that he struggled with both panic attacks and anxiety.

“I have claustrophobia, severely because I have panic attacks and anxiety. I’m not too keen on heights — god I’m gonna sound like a wuss with this. I’m like — the thing is I confront myself with a lot for my fears. I’ll put myself in situations like purposefully like so I can endure it. That’s what I did with spiders now I can pick them up and take them out of the house nowadays. When I was a kid I was terrified of them with good reasons because I had some weird experiences with spiders as a kid.

Black has made it common knowledge over the years that he allowed his fear to push him forward. Whilst he has severe claustrophobia and has battled with his anxiety over the years, he has also been able to use it as part of his character and it has helped him to stand out on WWE TV.

