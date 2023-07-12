Former WWE star is open to returning at the Royal Rumble

Over the years, many superstars have made their WWE returns to a positive reaction from fans. One star who is open to making his comeback as part of the iconic Royal Rumble match is Sam Houston.

The 59-year-old has a solid connection to the company's marquee battle royal as he competed in the first edition of the match in 1988. He lasted more than 14 minutes in the contest.

In an interview with Pancakes and Powerslams, Sam Houston was asked if he was open to a WWE return and, if so, how he would like to appear in the company. The veteran replied:

"I mean, I might do a Royal Rumble return. I would like to do that, cause I (...) since I was in the very first one. When they inducted [Jim] Duggan into the Hall of Fame, which I thought was the greatest thing in the world, they played a clip of him going to the ring, and it was good because, in that clip, I was in the ring doing really good for about, two and a half seconds." (H/T EWrestling News)

The Royal Rumble show has become synonymous with many top stars returning to the ring. The list includes big names like Cody Rhodes, Edge, John Cena, and Christian, as they have all made their comebacks as part of the multi-man contest at different points in their careers.

Top WWE star is reportedly the favorite to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match

The winner of the Royal Rumble match is immediately placed in a huge spot, as the victor receives an opportunity to headline WrestleMania.

According to a recent report from Xero News, current Intercontinental Champion Gunther is one of the internal favorites to win the high-profile bout next January.

"Gunther has been earmarked as an early potential candidate to win the Royal Rumble match in 2024. If they decide to go down that route, he will go on and challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40."

During the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, the Austrian made history as he broke the record for the longest time spent in the bout. He lasted an astounding one hour, eleven minutes, and forty seconds in the contest.

