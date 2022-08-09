"We might indulge in some beverages"- Former WWE star recalls meeting the late Scott Hall in TNA (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Chris Harris detailed his interactions with the late Scott Hall during their time in TNA.

Scott was a prominent member of the TNA roster from 2002 to 2008. He also took a brief hiatus from wrestling in 2005 and returned to action in 2007. Chris was also a part of the same promotion during that time.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Harris revealed that he had a few interactions with 'The Bad Guy' during their initial days on the roster:

"I had a few [interactions with Hall] in TNA in the early days. [He was] A great guy to be around. We were very excited to have him part of the company. Much later on, when he and Kevin [Nash] came back, [I] had you know few interactions with him in the back," said Chris Harris.

Harris continued and said his interactions with Scott were cool.

"I remember there was a couple of times [Lance] Storm and I after we were finished for the night, we might indulge in some beverages. I think we passed a few to Kevin and Scott a few times. So yeah, all my interactions with Scott were really cool. I've met his son and I hope he has a great career." (from 32:25 to 33:09)

Check out the complete edition of UnSKripted below:

Scott Hall is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer

Scott Hall is one of the most influential men in the history of professional wrestling. Hall, along with Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan, was the founding member of the legendary stable nWo.

The Bad Guy first joined WWE (fka WWF) in 1992 as "Razor Ramon". He went on to become the first three-time Intercontinental Champion for the promotion. Hall returned to WWE in 2002 for a short second stint.

Scott was first inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 as a singles competitor. He was inducted in New Orleans on April 5, the night before WrestleMania XXX.

His second induction was as a member of the New World Order, where he was inducted together with stablemates Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman in the class of 2020. Scott passed away earlier this year at the age of 63.

