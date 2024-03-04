Former WWE star to return and turn heel for the first time so he can "finish his story" with Randy Orton? Idea explored

A former WWE superstar could make his return to the company and turn heel on his old tag-team partner.

The star in question is Matt Riddle. Riddle was a member of Team RK-Bro alongside Randy Orton. The dynamic duo managed to captivate the audience with their unforeseen chemistry and triumphant conquests in championship matches.

Fans anticipated a split when the team was at its peak success, and Orton's history of betrayal led them to believe he would flip on Riddle. However, everything fell apart after The Viper got injured in 2022, and all plans regarding the duo were shelved.

Riddle was then let go from WWE in 2023 due to financial cuts from their merger with TKO. During their tenure as a tag team, Riddle proposed a storyline that attempted to offer an exciting surprise. His idea, which involved turning heel on Orton, aimed to add depth to the dramatic story by capitalizing on Orton's tremendous popularity.

However, it was not realized, leaving fans to speculate about a future reunion between Matt Riddle and Randy Orton, with the additional twist of a heel turn. Present circumstances indicate that such a reunion may not occur, as Riddle has squandered multiple opportunities in WWE.

What Matt Riddle proposed to the WWE officials

During an interview on The MMA Hour, Matt Riddle discussed his proposal to WWE executives regarding his potential heel turn against Orton. He argued that Orton's established popularity and iconic status would result in continued fan support, even if he were to portray a heel character. Riddle thought that assaulting Orton would not only be surprising but would also provoke strong reactions from spectators.

He said:

"This was my suggestion, and talking to everybody in the office, and even Randy agreed, was the smarter idea would be if I turned on him," said Matt Riddle. "Because Randy being the legend that he is, and me just being a babyface, even if Randy turned on me and is a bad guy, he is a legend. He is Randy. He has done more PPVs, more RAWs, more than everybody. Even if you boo him, you'd love to boo him." [From 34:00 onwards]

The concept of Riddle turning on Orton could have created an exciting circumstance that could have reenergized the tag team division. As both stars continue on their respective paths, the wrestling world can only speculate on the various outcomes of such a plot, emphasizing the ever-changing nature of wrestling storylines.

