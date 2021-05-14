Former WWE star says he'd love to fight Jake Paul, and he'd beat up CM Punk

Former WWE star Teddy Hart has expressed his interest in fighting popular YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul.

Teddy Hart is a third-generation wrestler and a member of the The Hart Foundation. He initially signed a developmental contract with WWE in 1998, but he was released from his contract twice. Outside of WWE, he also competed in other wrestling promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling and Major League Wrestling.

During his interview with Deday Cruz and Greg The Mark on The Rated R Wrestling Podcast 313, Teddy Hart spoke about his free agency, and he made it clear that he'd be interested in fighting Jake Paul.

"Yeah, it's one of those things where you have to just roll with the punches and hope to God that there's a better day and there's a company like MLW that may step up in the future and have some balls and get behind the work ethic and five-star matches while creating a controversy, living your character," said Teddy Hart. "And if I'm supposed to be the bad guy wrestling let's live with that fact."

"And if guys want to talk sh*t and call me out, the f***ing streets are a short walk outside any door, there's no money on the streets, and I'm watching that guy, I think it's Jake Paul his name is," he added. "He's calling all these guys out. I would like to offer an open invitation to guys like that."

Jake Paul is currently undefeated in boxing. His last fight was against UFC fighter Ben Askren in April last month.

Teddy Hart says he'd beat former WWE Champion CM Punk in an actual fight

Teddy Hart in MLW

Teddy Hart is one of the most controversial figures in wrestling. During the interview, he stirred the pot by taking a shot at professional wrestlers. He called his peers "cowards" and referred to them as "fake Superman."

He also said that he would defeat former WWE Champion CM Punk in an MMA match.

"When I punch you in the teeth for real, and I've been boxing for a long time, we'll see how fast my hands are and how long I've been walking around with a full set of teeth in the streets and saying whatever I want to say, and nobody has shut me up yet," said Hart. "But CM Punk, who has a heart of a lion, but he doesn't have a bite of a gerbil, which is the sad part about it. But I don't want my claim to fame to be that. I'd kick CM Punk's a**. At least he stepped outside."

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk made the transition to MMA following his retirement from professional wrestling. The two-time WWE Champion was unsuccessful in this venture, as he lost both of his UFC fights.

