Pro Wrestling News: Former WWE star Simon Gotch gets a new theme song

Max Jampole released the new song called 'A Grimm Entrance'.

Simon Gotch

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch got a new theme song to use on the indies which was released by Max Jampole. The song is named as “A Grimm Entrance” and it can be heard below…

In case you didn’t know…

Simon Gotch joined NXT, the developmental division of the WWE, in 2013. One year later, he formed a tag team, named The Vaudevillains, with Aiden English.

Together they would go on to win the NXT Tag Team Championship, a title they held for 61 days.

The Vaudevillains made their main roster debut on an episode of SmackDown in April 2016. Simon wrestled in his last match in the WWE in the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 33 kickoff show.

A couple of days after that it was announced that he had been released by the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Simon Gotch, who is now using the name Simon Grimm, will be using the new song, aptly named as ‘A Grimm Entrance’, in his upcoming appearances in the independent scene.

His previous theme song was ‘Vau de Vire’ by CFO$, which he used while teaming with Aiden English.

Before that Simon used to have ‘Voix de Ville’ by CFO$ as his theme song. However, his first theme song when he got into NXT was ‘A Quicker Accomplishment’ by Art Test Music.

What’s next?

Simon is has a tight schedule ahead of him but he is taking booking for matches, appearances, and interviews as well as seminars.

He is next scheduled to take on UFC fighter “Filthy” Tom Lawlor on 27th October at a Prestige Championship Wrestling event in Oregon.

He is also supposed to fight Douglas Williams on 8th October at an XWA promotion event in the UK. He will be using the new song in the aforementioned appearances.

Author’s take

Max Jampole has done a good job with the new theme song. Also, the name could not be any more apt as Simon is now using Simon Grimm as his stage name.

Coming back to the song, I think it is really cool with that hypnotic intro and heavy bass through the song.