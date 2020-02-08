Former WWE Superstar and 2-time WCW Tag Team Champion arrested in Arizona

He was The Bomb (Pic Source: WWE)

It looks like a former WWE Superstar could be in real trouble with the long arm of the law. Emmet Bryan Clark Jr. a.k.a Adam Bomb was arrested in Arizona, according to AZCentral.com.

Who is Adam Bomb?

Adam Bomb was a wrestler who was most prominent during the mid-90s in WWE where he wrestled the likes of Razor Ramon, Shawn Michaels, and Bam Bam Bigelow. But his success was limited and he departed the WWE in 1995.

He reemerged in WCW as Wrath where he eventually had success with Brian Adams in a team called Kronik and they became WCW Tag Team Champions. The team was part of The Invasion storyline when WWE brought WCW and feuded with The Brothers of Destruction (Undertaker and Kane) but the feud didn't go anywhere and Clark was eventually released from WWE.

What was Adam Bomb (Clark) arrested for?

According to reports, Clark was arrested along with Dennis Miccolis for a series of crimes, that include transporting narcotics. In a news release, Clark's attorneys have disputed the charges and said that they are unreliable. They said:

"'The police report contains alleged facts that have been grossly misconstrued and are incorrect," attorney Robbert Jarvis said. "This includes incorrect allegations relating to medication and its use."

Clarke, 55, on left (Pic Source: AZ Central/Gannett)

"His attorneys stated the "ludicrous" weapon charge is based on a family heirloom, a Korean War pistol, that was unused and stored at Clark's home."

"The report also contains speculative opinions which are simply false," Jarvis stated. "Mr. Clark has been targeted because of his notoriety and acquaintances."

The report goes on to say that Clark has been accused of conspiracy, illegal control of enterprise, transporting or selling narcotics, drug possession and possessing a weapon during a drug offense. The alleged acts occurred in January and April 2019.