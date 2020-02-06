Former WWE Superstar Austin Aries quits Twitter after posting a worrying message

Austin Aries

Austin Aries announced that he would be stepping away from Twitter to address his mental health issues.

The former WWE Superstar revealed that he has been battling against mental health problems for as long as he can remember and the negativity that stemmed from Twitter has contributed to his depression.

Aries wrote the following on Twitter:

I didn’t become a professional wrestler to be famous or a celebrity or a brand. I just really loved pro wrestling. There’s so much I’d go back and tell that kid now, 20yrs later. And if I could, I’m not so sure he’d chase that same dream again.

As someone who’s struggled with mental health my whole life, I have to be aware when things aren’t serving me, or worse, contributing to my depression. Unfortunately, @Twitter has become that, the negativity too much. So I’ll be stepping away for now. Thanks for following. 🖤

I didn’t become a professional wrestler to be famous or a celebrity or a brand. I just really loved pro wrestling.



There’s so much I’d go back and tell that kid now, 20yrs later. And if I could, I’m not so sure he’d chase that same dream again. — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) February 4, 2020

As someone who’s struggled with mental health my whole life, I have to be aware when things aren’t serving me, or worse, contributing to my depression. Unfortunately, @Twitter has become that, the negativity too much. So I’ll be stepping away for now. Thanks for following. 🖤 — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) February 4, 2020

A Double is a respected veteran in the world of pro wrestling who began his career way back in 2000. Aries made a name for himself in Ring of Honor, TNA/Impact Wrestling and various other independent wrestling promotions before signing a WWE contract in January 2016.

However, his WWE run didn't last long as he was released in July 2017.

Advertisement

The 41-year-old wrestler joined Major League Wrestling (MLW) in 2018 and is currently a featured talent in the company.

We at Sportskeeda's hope Aries gets the strength and the good vibes needed to overcome his mental health struggles.