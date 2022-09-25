Former WWE Superstar Brad Maddox resurfaces on surprising new website 

Former WWE Superstar Brad Maddox has recently resurfaced in several images on a marriage coaching website.

Maddox seemingly hasn't changed career paths. Instead, it appears that his wife, Ryan Klutz, has shared photos of her family to promote the business. The website in question is called MarriedandManifesting.com and works as an online CV for the star's wife.

As part of her "About" section on the website, Ryan notes that she has been married to her husband for almost 15 years. She further highlights that the couple has two daughters together while sharing images of her family.

"Who am I and how do I know this? I’m Ryan & I’m a Women’s Marriage Coach. I’ve been married to my wonderful husband for almost 15 years and I have TONS of knowledge that comes in the best way; experience (...) These days our relationship is pretty epic if I do say so myself! We’ve got two wonderful little girls, an adorable Mini Goldendoodle puppy, live in beautiful Southern California, and love creating our dream life together."

Vin @WhoisVindictive He has a whole family OMG He has a whole family OMG 😨 https://t.co/mgyQCFZNHb

What happened to former WWE Superstar Brad Maddox?

It's been more than seven years since the WWE Universe heard about the release of Brad Maddox. The former general manager of RAW was repackaged as Joshua Kingsley before his exit. He allegedly used a curse word in front of a live crowd, which led to his abrupt departure from the company in 2015.

In the years that followed, Maddox looked to pursue a career in the acting business under the name Tyler K. Warner. The star has since appeared in several independent movies while clearly supporting his wife in her venture as a marriage counselor.

Maddox deleted all his social media accounts following his release, which means that the star has seemingly been off the radar for several years. He worked on his last independent show back in 2016 and is yet to return to the wrestling business.

