Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry teases in-ring return

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana during her time with the company, has teased an in-ring return.

The Ravishing Russian signed with WWE in 2013 and was instantly placed into a managerial role on NXT. While working on the developmental brand, she would be paired with her future husband Rusev, now known as Miro in AEW. WWE eventually split the couple up on their programming, often trying to push Lana as a singles star.

Lana has been out of the ring since her WWE departure in 2021 but has recently taken to Twitter to express her desire to return to the squared circle. Perry claimed that her love for wrestling and its fans 'runs deep,' and that she intends to get back in the ring:

"I hope to return to wrestling some day. My love for the fans & wrestling runs so deep," she wrote in her tweet.

Wrestling fans react to CJ Perry's tweet

The transition from managerial work to wrestling wasn't exactly easy for the former Ravishing Russian. CJ Perry faced setbacks, injuries, and arguably-poor bookings during her time as an in-ring talent.

Wrestling fans have taken to Twitter to share their varying thoughts on Perry's post.

One fan wished for a WWE return for both CJ and her husband, hoping to see them return to their old Rusev and Lana personas:

Another claimed that now Vince McMahon has retired, former talents like Perry could return to WWE:

However, one fan had a brutal response for the former Ravishing Russian, telling her to stay away from the ring:

It will be interesting to see if CJ Perry returns to WWE or if she joins her husband Miro in AEW. She may even venture out on her own elsewhere.

