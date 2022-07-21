"Even Taker liked it" - Former WWE Superstar claims The Undertaker was a fan of his signature move

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas has revealed that The Undertaker liked a signature move of his during a recent interview appearance.

Haas initially signed with Vince McMahon's company in 2000, debuting on the main roster in 2002. He quickly found success as part of the Team Angle faction with Shelton Benjamin and Kurt Angle. This would even lead him to a WWE Tag Team Championship reign.

Haas innovated a submission move called the Haas of Pain during his time as an in-ring competitor, a move which some wrestlers have adapted into their own arsenals. Similar to AJ Styles' Calf Crusher, the move sees the aggressor wrench an opponent's legs back by their ankles and pull them towards the head.

In a recent interview with PWMania, Haas opened up about the inspiration for the submission. He revealed that it was partly influenced by the brutal techniques in the world of MMA:

"I had seen some versions of the Haas of Pain in MMA, so I had some influence from that as well," Haas said.

Haas also had a similar move, which he called the Haas lock, used during his time in WWE. This move, he explained, was even praised by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker:

"But I came up with this other move that I can do to everyone and even Taker liked it. It was called the Haas lock. I’ll take the leg in a one legged Boston crab, turn back into him as he’s bowed and do a spinning toe hold back into him and do a keylock," he added.

Haas received his WWE release in 2005, but returned in 2006 to compete for a further four years, forming a tag team with Viscera and later reforming the World's Greatest Tag Team with Shelton Benjamin.

What's next for The Undertaker?

Having officially retired at Survivor Series in 2020, The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame when WrestleMania came to his home state of texas in 2022.

During this induction, Taker gave a rousing speech which got a positive reception across the board from fans and industry figures. This obviously inspired The Deadman, who is seemingly interested in experimenting with a spoken-word career.

Undertaker @undertaker @Ticketmaster @WWE Stories from a 30+ year career, life on the road, and performing in front of the best fans in the world. Tickets on sale Tuesday! ⚱️ #SummerSlam Stories from a 30+ year career, life on the road, and performing in front of the best fans in the world. Tickets on sale Tuesday! ⚱️#SummerSlam @Ticketmaster @WWE https://t.co/37FUcvBvLQ

The Phenom will feature in a "One-Deadman Show" over SummerSlam weekend later this month, which will take place at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee.

It will be interesting to see the reception to The Undertaker's show. You can read more about him by clicking right here, and more about Charlie Haas by clicking here.

