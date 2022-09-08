"I'd just pretend and fake my way through it"- Former WWE Superstar details his interaction with Vince McMahon, claims he still gets nervous around him (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Brian Kendrick recently opened up about his interactions with the company's former CEO, Vince McMahon.

Kendrick is a 23-year veteran in the wrestling business with three separate stints in WWE. His last run ended in February this year when he asked to be released from his position as a producer. Since then, the former Cruiserweight Champion has remained somewhat off the radar.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Kendrick revealed that he used to get nervous around former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. He added that even when he didn't understand what McMahon said, he would pretend that he did:

"I still get nervous around him, though I'm not around him. But even last year, this time last year, agenting, or when I was down a little bit before the 'Mania in Tampa doing some agenting. What I'm afraid to say is stuff like this: 'I'm sorry boss, I couldn't hear you.' (...) I've always just felt like a child, I never felt like a man enough to like to go, 'sorry, I don't get what you're trying to say,' I'd just pretend and fake my way through it. I don't think I was alone, but I don't wanna call anybody else out." (21:38- 22:30)

Brian Kendrick explained how Vince McMahon pushed him in WWE as a singles star

Despite being intimidated by the former WWE CEO, Brian Kendrick also explained how Vince McMahon's single push helped him survive in the company.

In continuation of the same interview, the former 205 Live star stated that he was frustrated and asked Vince McMahon for a push. Eventually, the Chairman provided him with a change in character that he needed and named him 'The Brian Kendrick.'

Kendrick added:

"It's a long story, but it essentially came out of frustration and me demanding a push. You know, I was really angry and full of testosterone, and so through all that, Vince sent me down. Go pick up a heater, which was Ezekiel Jackson," stated Kendrick. "Cut a promo for Vince that was written for me; he didn't like it. He said, 'What do you got?' I gave him a promo, and he said, 'that's better, but you're 'The Brian Kendrick.' So, that was all, Vince. Vince came up with 'The Brian Kendrick.'"

