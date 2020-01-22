Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore reveals massive $25 grand offer he turned down

Kevin C. Sullivan FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Enzo Amore will fight Tama Tonga - but on HIS terms.

Former WWE Superstar and full-time obnoxious person, Enzo Amore (aka nZo), has recently - well, for a while now, actually - been involved in a social media feud with New Japan/Ring of Honor star Tama Tonga. But, just when it was looking like the two would settle their differences in the ring - and for charity, no less - Enzo went and added a wrinkle to everything.

Because why wouldn't he complicate things?

So, after Tonga challenged Enzo to said match, it appeared that the former WWE Cruiserweight champion had accepted, even picking the charity he wanted to support.

We’ve lost too many & still we see so many wrestlers suffering from depression addiction & suicide. I’m blessed. I love life & live it passionately. But I’ve seen the strongest lose this battle it’s real. The charity I’d like to represent in the ring @Tama_Tonga is @heartsupport — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) January 17, 2020

Josh Barnett even offered his own venue, Bloodsport, to hold the match (h/t to Fightful, by the way). Enzo, however, had different ideas, which he explained in a recent video promo - which we won't embed here, but you can watch here if you really want to. In it, he claimed that he was offered a whopping $25,000 to fight Tonga - but he turned it down. So, when Tonga offered to fight him for charity, Enzo had to respond. But, with a catch.

"I don't work for nobody... Josh Barnett, thank you so much for offering me your platform at Bloodsport, maybe for a more worthy opponent. But we talking about practice. We talking about Tama Tonga. If we're really gonna do this thing for charity, it won't be on anyone's platform...

I called the venue direct that you're going to be at on April 2nd. They're going to give *my* brand a ring, a venue, a referee.... and any money *I* raise will go to depression and suicide prevention.

He then ended it with what I have to admit is one of the best trash talking lines I've heard in a while:

"But make no mistake about it, the biggest charity I'm doing here is for Haku. Doing something nobody else could do for him, and that's make one of his sons famous."

In case you were wondering, the venue in question is The Ritz Yabor in Tampa, FL, where New Japan will be holding Lion's Break Project 3.