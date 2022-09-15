"But go off about how he chooses to be fat and lazy" - Former WWE Superstar hits back at troll for comparing Keith Lee and GUNTHER

Former WWE star Mia Yim has hit back at a Twitter user for comparing Keith Lee and GUNTHER.

During Lee's time with WWE, he quickly established himself as a top star by becoming a double champion in NXT. However, due to COVID-19-related health issues, he was forced to take time off from professional wrestling.

Twitter user @GlobalFightRev recently praised the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion for his work ethic while taking a dig at Lee. Reacting to the tweet, Yim claimed that her husband's health issues took a severe toll on him, and at one point, doctors even suggested that the AEW star would not live.

"Walter is awesome. “What keith Lee refused to do” When we weren’t sure if he was going to LIVE, the doctors told him if he elevated his heart rate, he could literally die. So working out, even jogging wasn’t an option. But go off about how he chooses to be fat and lazy," wrote Mia Yim.

Since being called up to the WWE main roster, GUNTHER has established his place as one of the most dominant wrestlers in the company.

The 35-year-old's reign as the current Intercontinental Champion has seen him successfully defend the title against Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and very recently against Sheamus in an instant classic at Clash at the Castle.

Keith Lee has won championships in both WWE and AEW

Keith Lee has captured championship gold in both WWE and is also the current AEW World Tag Team Champion.

During his time in NXT, Lee held the NXT North American Championship, which he won by beating Roderick Strong. After a reign that lasted over 180 days, he vacated the title.

At the same time, Lee also held the NXT Championship that he won by dethroning Adam Cole. The Limitless One is currently teaming up with another former NXT sensation, Swerve Strickland. Together, the duo is amidst their first reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions.

