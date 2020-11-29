Lisa Marie Varon aka Victoria recently spoke to WrestlingINC and during the interview, discussed whether she would be interested in working with AEW in the future. Varon, a former WWE and TNA star, has had a very successful in-ring career, winning championships in almost every promotion she's wrestled for.

Former WWE Women's Champion Lisa Marie Varon was recently interviewed by Nick Hausman of WrestlingINC. During the interview, Varon was asked about whether she would be interested in signing with AEW. Varon said that she was open to working with AEW and added that she's always wanted to train younger wrestlers. Varon added that her only issue could be a full-time schedule and a lot would also depend on the backstage atmosphere:

Well, I'm open to it. I've always wanted to be a trainer for the new kids, being an agent or something like that. I have a lot to give back I think. I learned a lot like going through a lot of mistakes in the business, what not to do on TV, that kind of stuff, and I think I have a lot of knowledge to share.

I wouldn't be opposed to that, but I would have to open the discussion because traveling is -- I don't know if I can do four days a week again and have a normal home life. That's a tough part. You're sacrificing a lot to go back, so of course, it'd have to be financially viable and something I would enjoy, and I would have to see how the locker room is and see if I get along with everybody. I don't want to go to a miserable atmosphere. I still want to be in a positive atmosphere.

Lisa Marie Varon is a two-time WWE Women's Champion. She also wrestled for TNA Wrestling where she is a former five-time Knockouts Champion.

