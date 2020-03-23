Former WWE Superstar portrays Chris Benoit in new Dark Side of the Ring series

Dark Side of the Ring begins with a two-part special on Chris Benoit

Chris Jericho and Vickie Guerrero are among the people who feature in the show

Chris Benoit

Tyson Dux says it was “an honour” to play the role of Chris Benoit in the upcoming episodes of Dark Side of the Ring.

The first season of the Viceland series focused on some of the most controversial topics in wrestling history, from Bruiser Brody’s death to the Montreal Screwjob, and the second season is set to begin on March 24 with a two-part special on Benoit’s 2007 double-murder and suicide.

Dux, who made sporadic WWE appearances between 2002-2005 and last competed for the company in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic, took to Twitter to reveal that Benoit was the reason he wanted to become a wrestler.

As you can see from the tweets below, Dux’s role in the episode mostly consists of him replicating Benoit’s moves and important moments from his wrestling career.

It was an honour to play Benoit. I idolized him growing up. He is the reason I wanted to be a pro wrestler. To be apart of this was surreal. If you haven’t yet check this out. https://t.co/KLzirtKTK3 — Tyson Dux (@TysonDux) March 22, 2020

Behind the scenes look https://t.co/OfM2nRDM1t — Tyson Dux (@TysonDux) March 22, 2020

Tyson Dux’s association with WWE

According to wrestling stats database Pro Fight DB, Tyson Dux’s first WWE appearance came in 2002 when he lost against Scott Vick – the man who was supposed to be the storyline brother of Katie Vick – in a dark match on Velocity.

He competed in a total of 18 matches for WWE but the majority were not televised.

In 2016, Dux was among 32 participants in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament on the WWE Network but he was eliminated in the first round by Zack Sabre Jr.