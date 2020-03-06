Former WWE Superstar praises Jake the Snake Roberts' AEW debut

A promo that was in the making for 20 years (Pic Source: AEW)

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts was one of the most charismatic personalities to ever step foot inside a wrestling ring. When he debuted on AEW Dynamite and cut a promo that was delivered with a sense of realism and intrigue. That skill is very hard to come by and only a handful of wrestlers posses it.

It was clear that everyone took notice. Former WWE Superstar Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) praised Jake The Snake's promo and that he was proud of him.

Who saw the one and only @JakeSnakeDDT on @AEWonTNT last night? Bro you KILLED it 💥 so proud of YOU! DDP💎 #aewdynamite #jakethesnake pic.twitter.com/3uTQPHhhyg — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) March 5, 2020

Earlier, Jake The Snake thanked DDP after he debuted on AEW Dynamite. The pair has had a history over the last years as it was DDP who helped Jake Roberts back on his feet and sent him on a path towards sobreity. The struggle was depicted in the documentary The Resurrection of Jake The Snake.

Jake Roberts in AEW would only be a good thing. The man has one of the most creative minds in the business and his presence will only allow the other young wrestlers on the AEW Roster to pick his brain on in-ring psychology.

In his promo, Roberts said that he was there to tell Cody Rhodes that his 'client' was coming for him. Who is his client? Perhaps, all shall be revealed in the days to come.