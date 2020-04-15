Former WWE Superstar proposes dream opponents for The Undertaker in future Boneyard matches

This could lead to The Undertaker having more matches in the coming years.

The former Superstar said that the match felt like a horror movie.

Who should The Undertaker face in the future? (Image courtesy: WWE)

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles Boneyard match turned out to be an expected hit on Night 1 of WrestleMania 36. The cinematic presentation earned accolades all across the board with its escapist feeling and possibly allowing Undertaker to have a series of similar matches in the years to come.

Former WWE Superstar and ECW Original The Blue Meanie shared his views on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, saying that he loved the Boneyard Match as it was highly entertaining, and it felt like a horror movie.

Moreover, he believed that the match opened up many more possibilities for The Undertaker in the future. He said: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"It opens up more discussion to having Taker for another 10 years with a series of Boneyard matches. You can have Taker-Sting, Taker-Foley. You can do whatever movie magic you wanna do and you can pick a different boneyard so it's a different atmosphere. It opens up so many possibilities and I loved it."

Perhaps, the match that everyone wants to see is The Undertaker vs. Sting and Meanie is possibly right in pointing out the various possibilities that the match holds. Perhaps, it may happen in the future.