Former WWE Superstar recalls 'burying' AJ Styles on SmackDown

AJ Styles lost the Boneyard Match to The Undertaker tonight at WrestleMania.

The concerned Superstar took the opportunity to recall the time he beat Styles a few years ago.

AJ Styles

On the first night of WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker met AJ Styles in a Boneyard match. The two in-ring veterans kicked off the rivalry back at WWE Super ShowDown and Styles went on to make the feud personal by mentioning The Deadman's wife Michelle McCool on various occasions.

The Phenom had the last laugh tonight, as he kicked Styles into a hole with a Big Boot, and followed it up by covering the hole with dirt. The Undertaker put on his bandana after the victory and got on his motorcycle. The unique cinematic presentation was heavily praised on social media. One former WWE Superstar had some interesting words on the outcome of the match though.

James Ellsworth posted a tweet, reacting to Styles' loss, and said that he literally got buried. Ellsworth added that the loss was nowhere like "losing to him" buried. Check out the tweet below:

Styles just got Buried!



Not like losing to me buried



But literally Buried! #BoneyardMatch #Wrestlemania — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) April 5, 2020

Fans of Ellsworth might remember that he was a mainstay on SmackDown back in 2016-17. In a feud involving Dean Ambrose and Styles, Ellsworth defeated The Phenomenal One on three separate occasions, with Ambrose acting as a referee in one of the contests.

Ellsworth later turned heel on Ambrose and helped Styles win a TLC match for the WWE title at the namesake PPV.