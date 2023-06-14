Former WWE Superstar to return from seven-year hiatus to confront Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank?

Cody Rhodes will take on Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank next month, and it appears that Rhea Ripley will be at ringside for the match between the two men.

Ripley isn't currently set to defend her championship in the United Kingdom. However, she was the one who accepted Rhodes' challenge on behalf of Dominik, meaning she likely had a plan for the show.

Rhea Ripley has played a vital role in the feud between the two men over the past few weeks. But if she decides to include herself at Money in the Bank, Cody Rhodes could have an equalizer in the form of his wife, Brandi Rhodes.

Brandi Rhodes hasn't been seen in WWE since she requested her release in 2016. During her previous stint with the company, she was a ring announcer known as Eden Stiles. Following her exit, she has become popular among fans under her real name.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to protect her husband from Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank?

Cody isn't in a great place in WWE at the moment, with a rematch against Brock Lesnar likely in the cards for him. The Beast Incarnate could even interfere in The American Nightmare's bout at Money in the Bank.

The former TNT Champion doesn't have a lot of friends in WWE, and if his feud with Dominik doesn't end at Money in the Bank, he could need backup. Ripley isn't without challengers on RAW, but someone like Brandi would make this feud much more personal and allow her to prove her worth on WWE TV.

Brandi has remained in shape since departing AEW last year and would be in a good position to make her return if the company called upon her for its trip to London next month.

Do you think Brandi Rhodes will make her return at Money in the Bank to confront Rhea Ripley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes