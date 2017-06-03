WWE News: Former WWE Superstar reveals a handsome offer was made by Vince McMahon for him to face Brock Lesnar

The Human Suplex Machine discusses why he rejected a one-off match with Lesnar at Madison Square Garden.

by Prityush Haldar News 03 Jun 2017, 21:20 IST

Vince McMahon offered Tazz an opportunity to fight Lesnar

What’s the story?

Speaking on a recent episode of Bodyslams and Beyond podcast, former ECW original member Tazz recalled an incident when Vince McMahon offered him an opportunity to work a match with the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

Tazz said that he was being offered a good sum for the match but he decided to walk away from the offer.

In case you didn’t know...

Tazz was booked as a monster during his time in ECW. After the company closed doors, Tazz made his way to the WWE alongside many other ECW originals.

The former wrestler and commentator had the best seat in the house at the commentary table as Brock Lesnar tore through one WWE superstar after the other.

The heart of the matter

Tazz was booked as a powerhouse during his time at ECW

Tazz revealed that Vince McMahon suggested him to square off against Lesnar in a one-off match at Madison Square Garden. Tazz did not talk much about the money offered on the table but mentioned that Vince wanted to make things right by him.

He cited injuries as the main reason for him rejecting the offer and also mentioned that he was well past his prime and the match would have been a disappointment for the fans. Tazz went on to say that Vince was infuriated by the rejection.

What’s next?

Brock Lesnar has been sort of a part-timer for most of the year. Lesnar has not appeared on TV since beating Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship.

He is scheduled to defend his championship at the upcoming Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in July.

Author's Take

It would have been a great opportunity to watch ECW’s most devastating competitor go up against WWE’s most devastating competitor. A battle between two behemoths to see who lands the most powerful suplex.

However, given the nature of competition that Tazz had been though, a match with Lesnar might not bear well for him.