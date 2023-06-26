Former WWE Superstar reveals how Adam Cole gave him an injury called a 'jelly knee'

Former WWE Superstar Kassius Ohno, more famously known as Chris Hero, shared the story of how he suffered a "jelly knee" because of Adam Cole.

Ohno and Cole faced each other in a match on NXT back on March 21, 2018. It was the only time they matched up in WWE. It was a pretty good match that even received three-and-a-half stars from the Wrestling Observer.

In an appearance on The It List Podcast, Ohno discussed the match and revealed how he suffered a knee injury in the match. He called it a "jelly knee" and it happened when he ran into the steel steps.

"I guess you can't really see it but I have jelly knee from a match in 2018," Ohno said. "It's a jelly knee and I was wrestling this guy named Adam Cole, who is in AEW currently. Had a very fun match. He's one of my favorite people I've ever wrestled and he pushed me into the ring steps from behind."

He further added:

"And because of my height, just the top of my knee just crushed into the steel steps and it was indented. And then eventually, it came back but now it's just jelly knee. It's gelatinous."

Ohno was released by WWE in 2020 and has been inactive ever since. Meanwhile, Cole did not sign a new contract and became a free agent in August 2021. He joined AEW a month later and struggled with injuries in the past year.

Adam Cole's match at Forbidden Door canceled

Adam Cole was supposed to face Tom Lawlor at AEW's Forbidden Door event in Toronto, Canada on June 25th. However, Tony Khan announced a few hours before the event that the match has been canceled.

Khan explained that Cole was not medically cleared due to an illness. The type of illness has not been revealed, but it was serious enough to not go through with the match.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



Despite the change, tonight will be an amazing show!



Thank you to everyone watching Due to illness, @AdamColePro isn't cleared tonight, therefore the Adam Cole vs @FilthyTomLawlor match is canceled.Despite the change, tonight will be an amazing show!Thank you to everyone watching #ForbiddenDoor , either here live in Toronto @ScotiabankArena or on ppv tonight! Due to illness, @AdamColePro isn't cleared tonight, therefore the Adam Cole vs @FilthyTomLawlor match is canceled.Despite the change, tonight will be an amazing show!Thank you to everyone watching #ForbiddenDoor, either here live in Toronto @ScotiabankArena or on ppv tonight!

Cole is currently in a feud with MJF for the AEW World Championship. They are set to team up first after getting paired together in a blind eliminator tournament for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles.

