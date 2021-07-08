Former WWE Superstar reveals what it was like working with Hulk Hogan and Roddy Piper in debut storyline [Exclusive]

Zach Gowen's first feud in WWE involved two icons of pro wrestling - Hulk Hogan and the late 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gowen opened up about his experience working with the two legends in WWE. Gowen had nothing but praise for Hogan and Piper. He stated that both men went out of their way to help him and gave him tips on how to improve.

"It was really, really great, and I say that because Piper and Hogan, in particular, were extremely helpful to me," said Gowen. "And before and after every segment we did on TV, they would both take time to pull me aside and give me pointers and tips."

"The testament to me as to whether someone has a good character or not is are they helpful to people when they don't have to be," Gowen continued. "Piper and Hogan were very, very helpful to me, especially when they didn't have to be, and I'm forever grateful for that."

Gowen also noted that he was a true fan of Hogan and Piper, so he "marked out" when he first started working with them. But he emphasized his gratitude for the way both legends helped him.

Zach Gowen had a memorable run in WWE

Zach Gowen in WWE

Zach Gowen made his WWE debut in September 2003 as a part of the feud between Roddy Piper and Hulk Hogan (Mr. America). At one point, Piper pulled at Gowen's leg and ended up pulling off his prosthetic, a moment that remains one of the iconic scenes of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Gowen ended up developing a rivalry with Mr. McMahon because he was aligned with Mr. America. Later, Gowen entered a noteworthy feud with Brock Lesnar. In a subsequent episode of WWE SmackDown, Gowen was involved in another classic moment when Lesnar threw him down a flight of stairs. Gowen was surprisingly released by WWE in February 2004 while he was recovering from an injury.

If any quotes are used from this article please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Edited by Colin Tessier