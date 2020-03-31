Former WWE Superstar reveals what it is like to share the ring with Jon Moxley

This former WWE star has revealed what it is like to face Jon Moxley.

The two men recently squared-off in an iconic match.

Jon Moxley

Lance Archer is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and will be making his in-ring debut for the promotion on this week's episode of Dynamite.However, prior to his arrival in AEW, Archer had shared the ring with reigning AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley over in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In a recent Twitter Q&A, Archer was asked by a fan what it was like to share the ring with Moxley and what competing against 'The Death Rider' felt like.

Lance Archer reveals what facing Jon Moxley felt like

At Wrestle Kingdom 14, Lance Archer lost the IWGP US Championship back to Jon Moxley in a brutal Texas Deathmatch. As it turned out, that was Archer's last match for the promotion, at least for now, as he made his way over to AEW and signed a deal with the American promotion.

When asked about how it felt to have shared the ring with Moxley, 'The Murderhawk Monster' had a typical answer, as he stated that the former was lucky enough to have stepped into the ring with Archer and face him.

He was lucky to face me! Lol. — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) March 30, 2020

Lance Archer will be making his AEW in-ring debut this Wednesday on Dynamite and it remains to be seen who his opponent will be.