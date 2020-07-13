Former WWE Superstar Rusev tests positive for COVID-19

Rusev informed his fans about the tests earlier today.

Lana had previously announced that both her parents also tested positive for COVID-19.

Rusev made the news public earlier today

As confirmed by Rusev on his Twitch channel, the former WWE Superstar has tested positive for COVID-19. He made the announcement during his live stream earlier today. Confirming the news, Rusev said that he is 'absolutely positive' after he received a call from his doctor.

Here's what Rusev had to say during his live stream

“I’m absolutely positive for COVID-19. I’m absolutely, one-hundred per cent, super, mega, incredibly positive. Yes, I got a phone call from the doctor.”

Rusev just announced on his live game stream that he has COVID-19. Here's to hoping for a speedy recovery — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 12, 2020

There's no news about WWE RAW Superstar Lana testing positive for COVID-19. However, she is expected to miss the next round of WWE tapings until she gets her final results. It is important to note that Lana already confirmed that both her parents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is an update on my Mom & Dad having COVID-19 ⬇️https://t.co/MULxWzEtvF

Please keep us in your thoughts & 🙏🏼 — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 12, 2020

Rusev and his last run with WWE

Rusev was one of the few WWE Superstars who gained organic support from the WWE Universe as fans always cheered for him by chanting 'Rusev Day' in unison. Unfortunately, he was one of the several Superstars who were released by WWE earlier this year owing to the company's battle against the financial implications of COVID-19.

Prior to that, Rusev was engaged in a storyline that also featured Lana and Bobby Lashley. This feud saw Lana cheating on Rusev with Bobby Lashley which led to a brutal altercation between the two Superstars. This rivalry also allowed WWE to book Liv Morgan's return to WWE television as Lana's former lover.

From divorce between Lana and Rusev to the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley, this feud saw it all. Following Rusev's departure from the company, WWE didn't have Lana by Bobby Lashley's side for too long.

The RAW Superstar found a good mentor in MVP who pushed Bobby Lashley to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. However, Lashley failed to capture the title, and it was blamed on Lana, which ultimately led to their break-up.

Currently, Lana has found a new ally in WWE RAW Superstar Natalya as the two bonded over their personal issues. They were expected to have a decent run together, but that might have to wait given that her real-life husband Rusev, as well as her parents, have tested positive for COVID-19.

We wish Rusev a speedy recovery in his battle against COVID-19. And we hope that Lana's parents win their respective fights against the deadly virus. More updates will follow soon.