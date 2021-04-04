"Parts of it were horrible" - Former WWE Superstar gives honest opinion of match against The Undertaker and Kane in 2001

Former WWE and WCW Superstar Bryan Clark recently discussed his experience wrestling The Undertaker and Kane at 2001's Unforgiven PPV.

Bryan Clark and Brian Adams were 2-time tag team champions in WCW as KroniK. They had a run in WWE after the buyout of WCW and had a match against the Brothers of Destruction - Kane and The Undertaker. The match ended with the Brothers of Destruction retaining the WCW Tag Team Championships.

Bryan Clark recently spoke to Pro Wrestling Defined. During the interview, Clark was asked about KroniK's match against The Undertaker and Kane. Clark opened up about his experience wresting Kane and Undertaker and how WWE could have handled the storyline better:

"We went there and I had a serious neck injury and again one of those times that I pushed through. They brought us in, we did an angle with Taker and Kane and we chokeslammed Taker through a table and Kane through a table to build all this up. The thing was, Kane had a really bad staph infection in his arm, Taker's shoulder was hurt or something, me with my neck and I even think Brian had a back injury or something. Either way, they just wanted to rush this thing together and I remember they put Steven Richards with us as the manager. Nothing against him, super nice guy, a great guy but it just didn't make any sense.

"I remember Brian teling me 'This is not a good thing' and I was like 'I tried to tell you we should have gone to Japan'. It just didn't work out. Because of the buyout, we had been off for a year and we needed some time, as far as getting the ring work back. I even suggested and said 'Let us go on the road for a week and work some guys' and they were like 'we will just have you do tv matches' and it just fell apart. I mean it wasn't horrible but... parts of it were horrible. Again it goes to lack of planning and being able to forsee that this could really do something. Instead, let's just rush it and that's what happens when you rush things."

My full interview with WWE WCW Wrestling Legend ADAM BOMB @RealBryanClark is available now on YouTube We talked in depth about his runs in WWF WCW teaming with Brian Adams as part of legendary tag team Kronik and a lot more #AdamBomb #BryanClark #Kronikhttps://t.co/iddMP6clcj pic.twitter.com/GWpRMEy5ck — Pro Wrestling Defined (@ProDefined) March 27, 2021

Bryan Clark in WWE and WCW

After a successful tryout, Bryan Clark made his WWE debut in 1993 as Adam Bomb. Despite initial success, Adam Bomb started to fall down the card. Two years later, Clark was released.

Bryan Clark made his WCW return in 1997 as Wrath and was later a part of the tag team KroniK with Brian Adams. After WWE bought out WCW in 2001, both Clark and Adams briefly wrestled in WWE before going on to wrestle in Japan.

