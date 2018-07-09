Former WWE Superstar says that Ronda Rousey couldn't beat him; criticises Intergender Wrestling

Ronda Rousey is the most successful female UFC fighter of all time, but could she beat MVP in a fight?

What's the story?

Intergender wrestling is on the rise at the moment with the independent scene embracing what many see as a positive move towards equality in the wrestling industry. However, one person who isn't a fan is former WWE United States Champion MVP.

In case you didn't know...

MVP has wrestled for many promotions since leaving WWE from TNA, NJPW, MLW and Lucha Underground but returned to the WWE earlier this year for the Raw 25th Anniversary show.

The heart of the matter

MVP spoke to Chris Van Vliet of WSVN-TV in a video interview. MVP states that he is not a fan of mixed gender matches involving men vs women. (h/t fightful.com for the transcription)

"Intergender wrestling has become real popular and I'm not a fan of it because I come from a different school of thought in pro wrestling. There are two schools of thought it seems. If you are a fan of intergender wrestling then you look at pro wrestling as scripted entertainment, comic book stuff. And if you played Mortal Kombat or one of those video games, Chun Li could whoop your ass. But if we're doing suspension of disbelief, there's not very many women on the planet that can beat me in combat if we're grappling. There are some female grapplers that can catch that joint or they'll catch that choke and you'll tap. But not if I can punch them and not if I can kick them and that kind of changes things. If you approach pro wrestling the way I do which is this is simulated combat and we're trying to make the fans forget that it's predetermined, you can't do that when you're watching a grown ass man and a woman do really cool stuff."

As you can see MVP is very much of the 'school of thought' that men are simply going to beat a woman in a fight which is why it should come as so surprise that this was his response when asked 'Could Ronda Rousey beat him up in real life'

Oh God no. Of course not.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey is currently 'suspended' from the WWE for laying her hands on Raw General Manager Kurt Angle during an altercation with Alexa Bliss, the lady who stole the Raw Women's Title away from her by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase at the Money in the Bank Pay-Per-View.

Personally, I have absolutely no doubt that Ronda Rousey could beat me up in real life, even though I'm a man and I'm fairly convinced she'd be able to beat up MVP as well. What are your thoughts on intergender wrestling? Does it have a place in wrestling? is MVP wrong?