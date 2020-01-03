Former WWE Superstar sends chilling warning to Jon Moxley, takes a shot at The Shield

Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020

Jon Moxley

Ahead of this week's Wrestle Kingdom 14 event, reigning IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer sent a warning message to his challenger Jon Moxley ahead of their highly-awaited clash at the Tokyo Dome.

In a recently released clip, Archer claimed that he will "burn" Moxley to the ground and make him regret that he showed up in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Archer also took a subtle shot at The Shield, as well.

Lance Archer puts Jon Moxley on notice

Lance Archer is all set for his second IWGP US Title defense, as the Suzuki Gun behemoth gets ready for a highly anticipated clash against Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match at Wrestle Kingdom 14 on January 4th.

In his warning video, Archer detailed Moxley's departure from WWE and also spoke about himself and in addition, 'The Murderhawk Monster,' claimed that he will burn Mox to the ground and make him regret that he showed up in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Lastly, Archer said that he doesn't care about Mox, doesn't care if he is a lunatic, and said that come January 4th, Mox will die at the Tokyo Dome. (H/T: SEScoops)

“Let me tell you a story about a lunatic who thought he could try to be strong style. He left his safe little cage, he left his friends, he left the protection of a shield, but that shield of protection is gone."- Archer said in the initial part of the message.

When is Wrestle Kingdom 14?

On night 1 of WK 14 on January 4th, Jon Moxley will challenge Lance Archer for the IWGP US Championship in a Texas Death Match.