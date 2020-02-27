Former WWE superstar set to make his AEW debut on next week's Dynamite

Another former WWE star will be making his Dynamite debut next week

Shortly after announcing the signing of Lance Archer, All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that the former WWE Superstar will be making his promotional debut on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Archer to make AEW debut next week

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, it was revealed that All Elite Wrestling's newest signing Lance Archer, will be making his debut for the promotion on next week's edition of Dynamite.

Archer, who was last seen competing under the New Japan Pro Wrestling banner back at Wrestle Kingdom 14, is a 20-year veteran in the pro wrestling business and is usually known for his time with the Suzuki Gun faction in Pro Wrestling NOAH and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The former IWGP United States Champion has also worked alongside several of AEW's current roster members, including Jon Moxley, who defeated Archer at WK 14 to win back the IWGP US Championship.

As announced by AEW on Twitter, Archer will be on next week's show at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

What can we expect from Archer's debut?

As of now, it is still unclear if Lance Archer will be making his in-ring debut on next week's Dynamite or just a sporadic on-screen appearance. Nevertheless, fans have all the right reasons to get hyped for the debut of 'The American Psycho'.