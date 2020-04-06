Former WWE Superstar takes shot at AEW match featuring Lance Archer and Marko Stunt

With WrestleMania 36 done, many have applauded WWE for thinking outside of the box in some situations and providing good overall entertainment. Kevin Nash was over the moon, saying that he was entertained and thanked the company for taking his attention away from the news.

Of course, one fan disagreed with his assessment, saying that the two-day PPV event was not WrestleMania was about. Kevin Nash responded to the Twitter user by taking a shot at last week's AEW Dynamite match featuring Lance Archer and Marko Stunt.

The company is called World Wrestling Entertainment. I was entertained. @StephMcMahon said we're bringing this to you to take you away from where we are. I was immersed and not watching the news. Thank you @WWE for going beyond what every other product has. Delivered!!! — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) April 6, 2020

No, the Lance Archer vs a 5th grade was riveting television — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) April 6, 2020

Interestingly, Nash would bring up AEW without even being prompted. As many wrestling fans probably know, Lance Archer is one of the newest additions to the AEW Roster.

Accompanied by Jake The Snake Roberts, he has been billed as a 'Monster' crushing his opponents in his wake. In his debut match on AEW Dynamite, Archer, who stands at 6'8", decimated Marko Stunt, who is just about 5'2". A unique matchup if there was one.

Jake The Snake has said that Archer has his sights set on Cody Rhodes and is set to take part in the AEW TNT Championship tournament. It'll be interesting to see how his storyline progresses in the weeks to come.