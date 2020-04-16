Former WWE Superstar takes shot at the company for releasing so many talents

WWE have released a lot of talents and this former star is not happy about their decision

Sin Cara was released by WWE back in December 2019

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

WWE

Sin Cara was released by WWE in December 2019 after he requested for the same. The company handed him his release just a month after he publicly stated that he wanted to leave.

Now, with WWE releasing so many Superstars in a day, the former member of the Lucha Dragons has taken a shot at the company. Sin Cara has hinted via his latest tweet that WWE do not care about their employees and are making this decision by not considering the circumstances the Superstars will be in.

And you still wonder why I left❗️ — CintaDeOro (@CintaDeOro) April 15, 2020

Why did Sin Cara leave WWE?

Sin Cara felt the company did not give him the right push. He thought that WWE did not value him as an athlete or a talent and that is why he was keen on leaving.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity I was given. However, I've noticed that I'm trapped in a place where I'm not valued as an athlete or talent."

He joined WWE back in 2009 and performed as Hunico. However, soon after the original Sin Cara was released by WWE, he took over the masked gimmick and started performing under this name.

He is now working with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and performs under the ring name Cinta de Oro.