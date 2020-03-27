5 Former WWE superstars who now work regular 9-5 jobs

Many former WWE stars have been able to go on to find regular jobs

Like most athletes in other sports, a small number of WWE careers have lengthy shelf lives

Thankfully, many former WWE Superstars were able to find a life outside of wrestling

Making it to WWE is a pipe dream for many wrestlers, but even for the stars who are able to live their dreams, wrestling is a career that has a shelf-life which means that many stars make some kind of contingency plan to fall back on when their careers come to an end.

The Rock and Batista have been able to make the move into acting whilst various other stars have made the move to other wrestling promotions. There are also jobs in wrestling training much like Santino Marella, who now has his own training school, but there are many other stars who have stepped out of the spotlight and back into 9-5 jobs.

It's a stark contrast to the career these stars once had, but here are just a few former WWE stars who now work regular jobs.

#5. Layla

Layla burst onto the WWE scene back in 2006 when she was the winner of the annual Diva Search. The former dancer easily adapted to the wrestling ring and went on to become Divas Champion and even part of a successful tag team alongside Michelle McCool which was known as LayCool.

Layla and McCool were fantastic as allies but even better as enemies since it was the former Champion who went on to retire Michelle at Extreme Rules in 2011. Layla herself followed suit and left WWE back in July 2015 just days before announcing her engagement to fellow professional wrestler Richard Young (Ricky Ortiz), the duo then went on to marry in November 2015.

For a number of years, Layla focused on her career out of the spotlight and avoided social media, but the former Champion has since returned to social media and has confirmed that she is working as a Real Estate Agent and Makeup Artist.

