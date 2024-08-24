Former WWE Tag Team Champions to finally break up following Cody Rhodes comments on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Title against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin. Ahead of this highly anticipated match, The American Nightmare made a special guest appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

During the segment, Grayson Waller questioned the friendship between Rhodes and Owens, accusing Rhodes of being selfish and using The Prizefighter to hold onto the Undisputed WWE Championship. Rhodes responded by saying he never once used Kevin Owens, but then turned the tables by questioning Waller’s own friendship with Austin Theory. These comments hinted that a breakup between the former tag team champions might be on the horizon.

Rhodes suggested that Waller has been using Theory all along and that fans have been waiting for Theory to do something about it. Waller quickly dismissed this accusation, but Theory appeared to be considering what Rhodes had said.

This accusation by Cody carries some credibility, especially after what Theory had been through over the past few weeks, where he's often been sacrificed by Waller before he got away from their opponents.

Massive tag team match set up for WWE SmackDown

During the same segment, Grayson Waller presented a video package highlighting Kevin Owens' history of betraying his friends, suggesting that Owens would eventually do the same to Cody Rhodes. Just as Waller made this bold claim, The Prizefighter made his way out. Owens reassured Rhodes that he would never turn on him, dismissing Waller's accusations.

Owens then called out SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, requesting a tag team match between the duo of Rhodes and Owens against A-Town Down Under later that night. Aldis agreed to the suggestion, making the match official for the main event of WWE SmackDown.

A brawl quickly ensued between all the four men. As Kevin Owens was about to hit the Stunner, Waller shoved him into Cody Rhodes, creating an opportunity for Waller and Theory to escape. It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will emerge victorious.

