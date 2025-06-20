Former WWE United States Champion to make his final appearance on SmackDown this Friday? Exploring the possibility

We are just a week away from WWE Night of Champions 2025, and tonight's episode of SmackDown will be another important show leading up to the event in Saudi Arabia. The Stamford-based promotion is already advertising Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, along with Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and more, for this Friday Night's episode.

Amid this, there is a possibility that the former United States Champion, LA Knight, might make his final appearance on the blue brand this week. The Megastar is also advertised on WWE's official website for tonight's SmackDown. This confirms that he will make his presence felt on the Friday Night Show.

Recently, major reports surfaced regarding the future of LA Knight. The source confirmed that the company is planning some huge changes for the former US Champion. It is revealed that Netflix has been trying to give WWE direct input into their shows and wants Knight to be part of the red brand.

Some within the Red Giant company believe that the 42-year-old star might be able to move the needle a bit. This is why the WWE Universe could soon witness LA Knight switching brands and becoming officially part of Monday Night RAW.

Knight is already in a feud against Seth Rollins' faction. So, it's probable that during tonight's SmackDown, the Megastar may confront Nick Aldis. In this confrontation, the former NXT Million Dollar Champion can assert that he is leaving the SmackDown brand and moving to RAW to teach the Visionary and his faction a lesson.

This could eventually mark LA Knight's final appearance on Friday Night until he potentially moves back to SmackDown one day down the road. However, the entire scenario is based on an assumption following reports that Knight could be moving to the Netflix show.

It remains to be seen what will happen on SmackDown tonight as we continue towards Night of Champions 2025.

Why is LA Knight's shift to WWE RAW a great move to unfold?

LA Knight moving to the Netflix show is a great move, as it will help Triple H book the Megastar in some fresh feuds. Further, Seth Rollins has the Money in the Bank briefcase, and if he successfully cashes in the briefcase in the upcoming months, Knight could be the first one to get a title shot.

The former United States Champion's feud with the Architect faction appears to be part of a long-term storyline. This will allow the Triple H creative team to book Knight vs. Rollins in a world title feud if Seth wins the title after cashing in.

