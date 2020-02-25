Former WWE US Champion replaced from upcoming gauntlet match at Super ShowDown

The Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy

In a recent announcement made by WWE, former three-times United States Champion Rusev was replaced from the upcoming gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy at Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Bulgarian Brute was replaced by another former US Champion and former World Champion Rey Mysterio.

Apart from Mysterio, the match will include Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, current US Champion Andrade, Erick Rowan, and AJ Styles. The winner of the match will leave the ring with the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy that has been made in an image of the said mountain in Saudi Arabia.

Initially, on the February 10 episode of Monday Night RAW, Rusev was announced for the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy match along with the five other RAW Superstars. As to why Rusev has been replaced from the match it is still unknown as the company has not provided any explanation.

Rusev has been involved in a heated feud with Bobby Lashley since last year ever since his wife Lana betrayed him and allied herself with Lashey after announcing that they were lovers. In an episode of RAW, Lashley and Lana were married inside the ring although it was ransacked by Rusev and a returning Liv Morgan.