Darby Allin

On the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, former WWE veteran Dean Malenko joined Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone to discuss a host of topics including his own career and the young superstars of All Elite Wrestling.

Having enjoyed an in-ring career over two decades, Malenko is no stranger to the pro wrestling business and is considered as one of the most technical wrestlers of all time. While weighing in his thoughts on the young sensations of AEW, the former WWF Light Heavyweight Champion named Darby Allin as the standout performer of the promotion.

Dean Malenko was always considered as one of the most technical wrestlers to have ever stepped foot in the wrestling circuit and having recently left WWE for AEW. Malenko talked about working alongside the young guns of the promotion and adapting to their style of wrestling, as well as, claiming how change is inevitable in any form of business.

"It's a different era, different time. It's about adapting. Change is inevitable in any business or any walk of life that you do, and that's part of our industry. As much as sometimes I don't agree or opinionated on how a match goes, you have to look at the other side too. What's good? What's bad now? But I'll tell you, the future looks great in this company from the standpoint of a lot of young up-and-coming, a lot of potential. A lot of potential.

Malenko then added that if there's anyone who stands out the most from the present day AEW roster, then it has to be Darby Allin for him. Allin, for one, has already established his place as a fan-favorite and Malenko himself feels that the former Northeast Wrestling Heavyweight Champion is different in his own right from the superstars who are known for flips and dives.

"The first one that sticks out to me, and I always mention it, is Darby Allin. We always talk about the 'It Factor.' He's just got this thing that just makes him different. Yeah, there's a lot of guys who do flips and tumbling acts and dive through the ropes but just something about him that he does different and has his own stamp on it more than anybody else. He understands the audience. He understands that part of the business, understands about getting himself over and doing anything to get your name out there, your face out there. He's done a great job, and I look forward for to the future of his career."

What's next for Darby Allin?

Darby Allin is currently competing in the on-going inaugural TNT Championship Tournament and will be facing Cody Rhodes in the semi-final, as the former will look to edge one step closer to becoming the inaugural TNT Champion.