Former WWE Women's Champion calls Vince McMahon her 'favorite person'

Kevin C. Sullivan FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST SHARE

Vincent K. McMahon, everybody's favorite person (IMDB.com)

WWE Chairman Vincent Kennedy McMahon can be a pretty polarizing figure in the world of sports entertainment, and he has plenty of detractors - especially people mad at him for coining the phrase "sports entertainment". That really rubs some people the wrong way.

However, there are plenty of stories of Vince's kindness over the years, and there's more than just a few people who have great affection for him. And one Superstar, in particular, has spoken up in public to call him her "favorite person [she's] ever met."

I’ve met so many amazing people thanks to @wwe but my favorite person I’ve ever met is @VinceMcMahon #ThankYouVince #Blessed — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) January 22, 2020

While Banks seems like a pretty easy going person outside of the ring, it was just over a year ago when it seemed she and McMahon were on the outs.

Shortly after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, along with her partner Bayley, it seemed as if Banks was so upset at the result, she wanted to leave the company. She was off TV for months and, while there were reports that talks between her and WWE were "productive", she also teased on social media the possibility of moving on.

On the episode of Raw following the 2019 SummerSlam, The Boss made her return- as well as a turn, attacking Natalya and Becky Lynch. She also got herself a new hair color, so that's how you knew she was evil now.

Banks will be participating in this year's women's Royal Rumble match during this Sunday's... er... Royal Rumble, with the hopes of getting herself a WrestleMania match with either the Raw or SmackDown Women's champions - the latter of which currently happens to be her best friend, Bayley.

Sunday also happens to be Sasha's 28th birthday - although, based on statistics, Superstars wrestling on either their birthday or in their hometown tend to not do very well.

Not sure how Bayley is going to react to not being Sasha's "favorite person". I'm sure she'll take it just fine.