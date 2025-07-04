Former WWE Women’s Champion to return and challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez? Exploring Evolution possibility

The Judgment Day is dominant in WWE again. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are the World Tag Team Champions, Dominik Mysterio holds the Intercontinental Championship, and Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez are now holding tag team gold.

A Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match has been announced as the first WWE Women's Tag Team Championship defense for Rodriguez and Perez. While most of their opponents aren't yet known, a former Women's Champion could return and reunite with her old partner to challenge the champions at either Evolution or another event. The superstar in question is Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair is a former multi-time Women's Champion who has been mostly absent since WrestleMania. After suffering a hand injury, her only major interaction on television has actually been an in-ring confrontation with her old partner Naomi, but it may lead to the two reuniting.

Naomi made it clear that she has been reaching out to the former WWE Women's Champion in an attempt to fix things between them. While Belair was against the idea then, it is possible the two hashed things out afterward.

If they did, it would make sense for the former Women's Tag Team Champions to challenge the current title holders. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez would certainly have their work cut out for them against Naomi and Belair, but it could happen. However, the scenario is just speculation for now, as nothing is officially confirmed.

Bianca Belair could make an enemy out of Jade Cargill in the process if this is how she returns to WWE

If Bianca Belair and Naomi do reunite, they would be major threats to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. They held the gold together before, and there is a very real chance that they could do it again.

With that being said, not only could they have issues with The Judgment Day, but Bianca might make an enemy out of Jade Cargill. This all comes down to Jade's relationship with Naomi.

Naomi viciously attacked Jade without anybody knowing it was her. This happened late last year. Once Cargill revealed The Queen of Glow was her attacker, the two have been at each other's throats ever since.

Bianca Belair has tried to stay out of it, but there was clearly still some degree of tension between The EST of WWE and The Storm. At the same time, Belair was seemingly innocent and not at all involved in the aforementioned assault. Instead, she distanced herself from Naomi.

Still, Naomi and Bianca could reunite and challenge for the gold at either Evolution or a future event. If that happens, Cargill may need to simply accept she lost two friends and not just one.

