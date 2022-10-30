Former WWE Women's Champion teases emulating Roman Reigns in order to win back Championship

Bayley will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Crown Jewel, and it appears that she has already prepared a game plan based on Roman Reigns' win over Brock Lesnar.

Bianca and Bayley will collide in a Last Woman Standing match in the Middle East on November 5th. Bayley was unable to overcome The EST of WWE in a ladder match at Extreme Rules, and as a fan pointed out on Twitter, she could be forced to follow Roman Reigns' game plan from SummerSlam in order to defeat Belair.

Reigns threw everything at Brock Lesnar with the help of The Bloodline to overcome him in their final bout, which ended with Lesnar buried under the announce table.

Bayley will have a similar backup in the form of Damage CTRL since Bianca doesn't currently have any support in her corner after Asuka and Alexa Bliss were written off TV.

Roman Reigns will have his own challenge at Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns believes that he's walking into one of the easiest matches of his life at Crown Jewel, but that won't be the case. Logan Paul may have only wrestled in two matches, but he has won both and has proven to be one of the smartest men in the business.

Reigns will only have Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa in his corner since The Usos will be defending their Championships against The Brawling Brutes and Sami Zayn, and will be unable to make the trip to Saudi Arabia.

Logan's brother Jake Paul has already teased that he could be part of the show and could step up to defend his brother if needed, so Reigns could be in the fight next Saturday night.

