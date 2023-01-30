Former WWE Women's Champion thanks WWE for Royal Rumble appearance

The WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event always provides an excellent opportunity for wrestling veterans to return and have a moment back in the ring.

Michelle McCool was a two-time Women's Champion and a two-time Divas Champion during her stint with the WWE, but made a return in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match on Saturday. She was seen in the front row enjoying the match with her daughters before hearing her music hit and hitting the ring for a shot to get a championship match at Wrestlemania 39.

McCool took to Twitter to thank everyone for another opportunity to appear inside the ring.

McCool @McCoolMichelleL Because of y’alls messages to @wwe & Real talk….thank YOU @WWE Universe !Y’all legit did this and I love you for it!I’ve never felt so lovedBecause of y’alls messages to @wwe & @TripleH the last 2 weeks, I got the call…9 days before the Rumble(I wasn’t lying when I told y’all I hadn’t gotten the call yet)🤣🫶🏽 Real talk….thank YOU @WWEUniverse !Y’all legit did this and I love you for it!I’ve never felt so loved💙Because of y’alls messages to @wwe & @TripleH the last 2 weeks, I got the call…9 days before the Rumble(I wasn’t lying when I told y’all I hadn’t gotten the call yet)🤣🫶🏽💙 https://t.co/1RGJb00GwQ

McCool entered at the 25th spot and lasted almost 14 minutes before being eliminated by Rhea Ripley. She finished with a pair of eliminations as she eliminated Tamina and was part of the group that eliminated Nia Jax from the match as well.

Does this mean we will see one more WWE run out of Michelle McCool?

After seeing Michelle McCool back in the ring and not looking like she missed a step, fans have been clamoring for her to get another run with the company.

However, McCool has been away from the company since losing against Layla in a "Loser Leaves WWE" match at Extreme Rules 2011. She cited originally retiring due to numerous injuries and wanting to become a mother.

She has made sporadic appearances since her retirement as she was in both the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018 and was later in the battle royal match at Evolution, the first all-women's pay-per-view that the company did. She would again return to wrestle in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match as well.

Would you want to see Michelle McCool have one more run before officially calling it quits? Let us know in the comments section below.

