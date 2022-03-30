"We didn't know the word" - former WWE writer reveals a funny story from working with The Kabuki Warriors (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Julie Harrison-Harney loved working with The Kabuki Warriors during her time in the company.

The duo of Kairi Sane and Asuka were one of the most entertaining teams in the women's division and currently hold the record for longest-reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Speaking about the Japanese duo with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Julie revealed that some of her fondest memories from her time in WWE were with Asuka and Kairi:

"I just have the fondest memories of sitting with them [The Kabuki Warriors] in the hallway backstage, working on how they would deliver the promo and what’s the best way to do something."

The former WWE writer went on to share an interesting backstage story of when she was trying to help Asuka with a promo:

"One of my favorite moments is when we were backstage working with Asuka and Kairi and there was a word in English that we were trying to translate because Asuka sometimes speaks Japanese when we're in the ring. We didn't know the word, so we had to pull out Google Translate to attempt to tell Asuka the word and Google Translate wasn't getting it right. So it was just this really wonderful, fun moment of her about to go onstage and us just getting a new rewrite and trying to tell her what word she had to say." [17:44 to 18:34]

Julie Harrison-Harney would love for The Kabuki Warriors return to WWE at WrestleMania

Julie Harrison later affirmed her love for Asuka and Kairi Sane during the same interview. She went on mention how she would love to see the duo make their return at WrestleMania this weekend.

"I just need more Asuka all the time. I think I'm just going to double down on this. Can one night just be Asuka. I love her, I love everything about her. I want the Kabuki Warriors and Kairi Sane to come back. I think they are great." [ 31:36-31:58]

CRASH RAHI HEAT 💙🍎🐼♥️🤍💘🌸 @Rahi2Cents Kabuki Warriors were the BEST Womens tag team Champions and you cannot tell me otherwise lol Kabuki Warriors were the BEST Womens tag team Champions and you cannot tell me otherwise lol https://t.co/ULTRZN9AXQ

The Kabuki Warriors were last seen in WWE in 2020 when Sane was brutally attacked by Bayley backstage during a RAW Women's Championship match between Asuka and Sasha Banks.

Kairi recently made her return to World Wonder Ring Stardom while Asuka is currently on the sidelines due to injury.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku