Four-time World Champion says he is not a fan of part-time WWE Champions

The former World Champion offered his thoughts on the subject of part-time WWE Champions.

He emphasized the importance of having champions who show up every week.

Sheamus

Goldberg, who won the WWE Universal Championship from 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is slated to defend the title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36, i.e. if the event doesn't get canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic that is plaguing the world right now.

Four-time World Champion and WWE SmackDown Superstar Sheamus said, in an interview that was conducted in Ireland, that he is not a fan of part-time WWE and World Champions who do not show up every week.

What did The Celtic Warrior say?

Sheamus offered his thoughts on the subject of the 53-year-old Goldberg becoming a two-time Universal Champion and stated that he is "skeptical" about Champions who just show up once or twice in six months. He emphasized the importance of having Champions showing up on the program every week and added that it is how he grew up watching WWE.

"I'm always skeptical about champions who just pop up once in a blue moon, like once every six months, or once every year. I think it's important to have your champion on every week, that's how I grew up watching WWE that's how I see it."

The Celtic Warrior also said that there are mixed reactions from the WWE Universe regarding the Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg match.

"There's a lot of mixed reactions about Goldberg and Roman at (Wrestle)Mania. But honestly the match I'm really looking forward to is Brock (Lesnar) and Drew (McIntyre). I'm really feeling the Brock and Drew match. (h/t: WrestlingINC.)

Sheamus, who returned to WWE in January this year after having been away from in-ring competition for almost a year to recuperate from his injuries, has been involved in feuds with Shorty G and Apollo Crews. As of this writing, no match has been scheduled for him at WrestleMania.